Zionist Forces nab last 2 Palestinian fugitives in Jenin raid

Zionist militants attacked Jenin in the north of West Bank on Sunday morning.

Palestinian sources reported that the explosions were heard at the same time when the Zionist army started raiding Jenin city.

The Palestinian sources added that a young Palestinian was injured in an attack by Zionist forces.

According to the report, Palestinian groups clashed with Zionist militants and the Israeli occupying army surrounded several houses in Jenin.

The last two Palestinian fugitives from the “freedom tunnel “operation, Iham Kamamji and Munadil Nafiyat, were apprehended in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Al-Jazeera reported the withdrawal of Zionist troops from the city of Jenin after the arrest of the two Palestinian prisoners.

It is worth mentioning that these two prisoners, along with four other Palestinian prisoners, managed to escape from prison thirteen days ago and severely hurt the security structure of the Zionist regime.

Zionist militants had previously re-arrested four of the six Palestinian prisoners.

