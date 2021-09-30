Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 30

Arman-e-Melli

Iran eyes exporting energy to Europe

Many countries are interested in cooperating with Iran in different areas: Pres. Raeisi

Leader appoints Payman Jebelli as new IRIB chief

Ebtekar

Iran calls on IAEA to monitor nuclear activities of S Arabia

Iran ready to extend gas export contract with Iraq: NIGC chief

Different countries ready to cooperate with Iran

We exactly have thorough knowledge about Iran nuclear activities: IAEA chief

Ettela’at

Backing domestic vaccine manufacturing companies, government’s top priority: Raeisi

Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani calls on Iraqis for huge turnout at polling stations

Nuclear coop. between Iran and Russia to accelerate

AEOI chief visits Russia’s Institute for Nuclear Research

Iran

Focusing on Asia will activate Iran’s trade exchanges extremely

Javan

China opposes US request for cutting Iran oil import

Rationing gasoline in UK, a dilemma

Jomhouri Eslami

Taliban calls for UN to give membership

Ministry of Intelligence arrest several people in Iran over cryptocurrency scam

Kayhan

Iran, Russia discuss development of peaceful nuclear coop.

Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan emphasize expansion of coop.

MA/