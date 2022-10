Arman-e Emrooz:

New signals of Tehran-Washington agreement

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi: Enemies seek to isolate Iran

Asia:

Iran lifts travel ban of US prisoner Bagher Namazi

Aftab:

Iran’s $7bn frozen assets to be released

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Enemies plotting to hinder Iran's progress

Iran:

Terrorist crimes of Zahedan not to go unanswered

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Intel. min. warns terrorists to see result of shameful crimes

Kayhan:

Pentagon behind cyber war against Iran

