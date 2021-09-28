Iran not to hesitate to defend itself against any threat

Payman Ghadirkhomi, the second secretary for Iran's UN mission reacted to the Zionist regime Prime Minister's address at the UN General Assembly on Monday.

In a reply later Monday on the assembly floor, Iranian diplomat Ghadirkhomi said that Bennett is making baseless allegations about Iran and using “threatening language” toward it.

“The Zionist regime must avoid any miscalculation and adventuristic move in the region,” he added. " Iran does not hesitate at any time to defend itself against any threat."

He said that Bennet "played the victim and desperately tried to portray the Israeli regime as innocent."

"Israeli regime desperately attempts to portray Iran's conventional weapon capabilities or its exclusively peaceful nuclear program, which is under the most robust verification of the International Atomic Energy Agency, as a challenge to regional stability," Ghadirkhomi said.

"This is but a hypocritical move to distract attention from the real danger posed to regional peace and security by this regime, particularly its nuclear-weapon arsenals and clandestine and unsafeguarded nuclear installations and activities," the diplomat added.

Ghadirkhomi also slammed the Israeli regime for "hampering" the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East, as well as for its activities in the Palestinian territories.

Naftali Bennett, in his Monday UN address, repeated the Zionist regime's baseless allegations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

In his speech at the United Nations, the Israeli prime minister claimed that Iran is seeking to destroy the Zionist regime and that it wanted to dominate the region, and that it wanted to do so with its nuclear program.

According to Naftali Bennett, Iran has crossed all red lines regarding its nuclear program, such as uranium enrichment to build a nuclear weapon.

His claims came as the Zionist regime is the only holder of nuclear weapons in the West Asian region, and the regime has so far refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This is while, Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Iran's nuclear program is closely monitored by IAEA inspectors.

