Iran-phobia running rampant at UN: envoy

In a tweet on Monday, Majid Takht-Ravanchi reacted to Naftali Bennett's remarks on Iran in that address and said, "Iran-phobia runs rampant at UN. The Israeli regime PM’s speech was full of lies on Iran."

"That regime is in no position to discuss our peaceful program when it has hundreds of nuclear warheads. And his silence on Palestine illustrates a determination to deprive Palestinian rights," he added.

Naftali Bennett, in his Monday UN address, repeated the Zionist regime's baseless allegations against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

In his speech at the United Nations, the Israeli prime minister claimed that Iran is seeking to destroy the Zionist regime and that it wanted to dominate the region, and that it wanted to do so with its nuclear program.

According to Naftali Bennett, Iran has crossed all red lines regarding its nuclear program, such as uranium enrichment to build a nuclear weapon.

His claims came as the Zionist regime is the only holder of nuclear weapons in the West Asian region, and the regime has so far refused to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

This is while, Iran is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, and Iran's nuclear program is closely monitored by IAEA inspectors.

