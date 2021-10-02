  1. Economy
Oct 2, 2021, 10:11 AM

Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq hits 28% growth in H1

Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq hits 28% growth in H1

TEHRAN, Oct. 02 (MNA) – Secretary-General of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce said that Iran's export of non-oil goods to Iraq in first six months of the current year hit 28 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi broke the news on Friday and reiterated that Iran’s export of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) registered a 28 and 50 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Turning to the volume of products exported, he said that 13.9 million tons of products, valued at $3.8 billion, were exported to neighboring Iraq from March 21 to Sept. 22, showing a 28 and 50 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively.

China and Turkey are Iran’s rivals in the Iraq market, but there are other countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan which are planning to increase their share of exporting products to Iraq, he said, adding effective steps must be taken in the field of getting lion’s share of exporting products to this neighboring country.

MA/IRN84489822

News Code 179260
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179260/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News