Iran’s non-oil exports to Iraq hits 28% growth in H1

Jahanbakhsh Sanjabi Shirazi broke the news on Friday and reiterated that Iran’s export of non-oil goods to neighboring Iraq in the first half of the current year (from March 21 to Sept. 22) registered a 28 and 50 percent growth in terms of value and weight respectively as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

China and Turkey are Iran’s rivals in the Iraq market, but there are other countries like Saudi Arabia and Jordan which are planning to increase their share of exporting products to Iraq, he said, adding effective steps must be taken in the field of getting lion’s share of exporting products to this neighboring country.

