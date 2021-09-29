Iran ready to extend gas export contract with Iraq: NIGC

Speaking in his meeting with visiting senior officials of the Iraqi Electricity Ministry on Wed., Majid Chegeni, CEO of National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) said that Iran’s relation with Iraq is strategic. Apart from economic relations, the Islamic Republic of Iran has established deep cultural and religious relations with neighboring Iraq which is very important.

Chegeni called strong energy diplomacy as one of the plans emphasized in the Ministry of Oil in the current administration of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

While requesting the Iraqi side to live up to its commitments in the current contracts and previous agreements, Iran is ready to consider new proposals from the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity to extend the gas export contract with this neighboring country, Deputy Oil Ministry noted.

Accordingly, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji in a meeting with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity had announced that negotiations with various parties to increase gas exports and trade are among the priorities of Iran in the current administration.

