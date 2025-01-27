Army Ground Force to stage military drill in west Iran

Amir Karim, Deputy Operations Commander of the Army Ground Forces, announced the upcoming military exercise is slated to be held in the coming days.

He stated that this security, offensive, and mobile drill would be held with the participation of different brigades including the 35th Special Forces Brigade, the 55th Airborne Brigade, the 181st Armored Brigade, drones, and Army Aviation, electronic warfare battalions.

The exercise is scheduled to be held in the Naft Shahr village of Kermanshah province, according to the Army official.

He also stated that the purpose of this exercise is to counter any foreign threats to the country's security.

