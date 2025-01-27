  1. Politics
EU prolongs Russia sanctions after Hungary lifts objections

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – The European Union agreed a 6-month extension Monday for a raft of sanctions aimed at depriving Russia of funds to finance its military operations against Ukraine after Hungary lifted its objections to the move.

The sanctions target trade, finance, energy, technology, industry, transport and luxury goods. They include a ban on the import or transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia to the EU. They will now remain in place at least until July 31, according to AP. 

On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán called on the EU to intervene in a gas dispute that his country has with Ukraine.

He said Kyiv’s decision to halt the transit of Russian gas into Central Europe had forced Hungary to turn to alternative routes, which raised energy prices.

