A fire breaks out in a building in Turkey's Alanya (+VIDEO)

Rescuers worked to reach the builders who were trapped inside the 9-storey building which was engulfed in flames in Antalya.

Men were seen standing on the balconies of the building, covering their mouths with their shirts in a bid to avoid smoke inhalation, METRO reported.

Initial reports have said cranes were utilised to rescue trapped workers from the fire – all of the workers are said to be safe.

Packed for the school holidays, 234 guests were staying in the 161-room Grand Kartal Otel in Kartalkaya when the fire broke out around 3.27am.

It is believed to have started in the hotel restaurant before quickly spreading through the building’s wooden interior.

