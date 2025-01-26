FM Araghchi holds meeting with Iran, Afghan businessmen

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat noted Iran and Afghanistan are two neighboring and friendly countries, sharing the same language.

Iran has always supported and helped Afghan brothers with the problems they have faced, Araghchi added.

Today, a new chapter of relations has been formed between Tehran and Kabul, he said, adding, “Over the past three and a half years, new developments have taken place in Afghanistan and a new government has been established in this country.”

Peace and tranquility in Afghanistan are important to Iran because this tranquility will have an impact on bilateral relations, Iran’s top diplomat continued.

Araghchi then pointed to the trade between Iran and Afghanistan and added Iran has not any problem regarding the import of products from this country, so that elimination of the trade tariffs is a subject that should be taken into consideration.

MA/6359349