Yemeni forces fully liberate Al-Bayda: military spokesman

Saree said that during the "Operation Fajr al-Hurriya" the remnants of al-Qaeda and ISIL were targeted in the Province of Al-Bayda in SE of Sanaa.

He also said within he past 48 hours, Yemeni army forces and popular committees liberated parts of Al-Sumaa and Masura, and parts of Makiras.

"Our missile and drone forces conducted 10 operations to target enemy positions," Yahya Sari said. "With this operation, Al-Bayda province was completely liberated," he added

According to the Yemeni military spokesman, as many as 70 Takfiris elements and mercenaries were killed in the operation, while 120 were wounded and 40 of them were taken alive.

He added that as many as 10 armored and non-armored vehicles were destroyed or damaged during the "Operation Fajr al-Hurriya".

Saree also noted that the Yemeni forces seized large volume of military equipment and ammunition from the Saudi-backed enemies and took control of seven bases belonging to Takfiri elements.

The spokesman also noted that the Sanna government forces also managed to free a number of Yemeni citizens who were taken hostage by the Takfiri elements.

KI/FNA telegram