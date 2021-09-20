'White Clad' to represent Iran in 2022 Oscars

The film shows an old woman who brings some goat’s milk cheese to Ahmad, a ten-year-old boy, so that he can give it to his father, who is a teacher, as a gift to urge him to intervene and stop the hanging of the woman’s son.

'White Clad' was the winner of the grand prize at the 37th Tehran International Short Film Festival last year.

Reza Fahimi's other short film 'Cloudy Children' won two main awards of the Japan International Film Festival, thus became a candidate for the 2016 Oscar Academy Award.

In early July, the CEO of the Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) said the festival was accepted as one of the gateways for entering the annual Oscars celebration.

'White Clad' will go to Oscar via TISFF.

