Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 24

Arman-e Melli:
Iran, IAEA reach agreement to continue negotiations
Asia:
Iran freestyle runner-up at World Military Wrestling C'ship
Etemad:
Over 20 million doses of Coviran Barekat produced in country
IAEA chief Grossi meets with AEOI head Eslami in Tehran
Etela'at:
US base in Syria targeted by rockets
IAEA chief: No deviation observed in Iran's nuclear program
Javan:
Khatibzadeh: US must accept maximum defeat
Jomhuriy-e Eslami:
Iran, IAEA agree on continuation of negotiations
Kayhan:
Grossi promises coopration
IAEA observed no deviation in Iran's nuclear program
