  1. Iran
Nov 24, 2021, 8:54 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 24

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 24

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Wednesday, November 24.

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, IAEA reach agreement to continue negotiations

Asia:

Iran freestyle runner-up at World Military Wrestling C'ship

Etemad:

Over 20 million doses of Coviran Barekat produced in country

IAEA chief Grossi meets with AEOI head Eslami in Tehran

Etela'at:

US base in Syria targeted by rockets

IAEA chief: No deviation observed in Iran's nuclear program

Javan:

Khatibzadeh: US must accept maximum defeat

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran, IAEA agree on continuation of negotiations 

Kayhan:

Grossi promises coopration  

IAEA observed no deviation  in Iran's nuclear program

RHM/

News Code 181034
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181034/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News