Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on November 24

Arman-e Melli:

Iran, IAEA reach agreement to continue negotiations

Asia:

Iran freestyle runner-up at World Military Wrestling C'ship

Etemad:

Over 20 million doses of Coviran Barekat produced in country

IAEA chief Grossi meets with AEOI head Eslami in Tehran

Etela'at:

US base in Syria targeted by rockets

IAEA chief: No deviation observed in Iran's nuclear program

Javan:

Khatibzadeh: US must accept maximum defeat

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Kayhan:

Grossi promises coopration

RHM/