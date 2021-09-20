US has to escape from Syria, PG after Afghanistan experience

Yahya Rahim Safavi, a top military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, made the remarks on Monday in a ceremony in Tehran.

The military aide to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said "Iran, as the largest power in West Asia region, has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) based on the shared interests, threats and enemies, while the Americans are at odds with Russia, China and North Korea.

Gen. Rahim Safavi added that Iran as a major power in West Asia has extended and added to the power of SCO as it connects the power in the East to the power of West Asia, and to the Mediterranean Sea.

"Iran, in fact, increased the geopolitical, geoeconomic and geostrategic weight of the Shanghai Organization," the noted.

He also predicted that the new power bloc in Asia will confront with Western bloc led by the US, adding that "The power of the Asian continent will become the world's number one economic power in the next few decades, and it is undoubtedly a fact that American power will be in decline."

The military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution also said that Iran will also benefit from joining the SCO to overcome its difficulties and have a better future.

Gen. Rahim Safavi also said that the Americans will have to accept Iran as a regional power and return to the nuclear deal (JCPOA) as Iran will be better off.

He further pointed out that the Americans have to flee Syria as soon as possible after their humiliating experience in Afghanistan.

"Meanwhile, they have to escape from the Persian Gulf and West Asia as they can not stay in this region," the military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution concluded.

KI/TSNM2575974