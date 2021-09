The 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship continued in Italy on Tuesday and the Iranian team faced Morocco in Pool G and easily passed their north African rival in three straight sets (25-9, 25-14, 25-13).

The competition is co-hosted by Italy and Bulgaria from September 23 to October 3.

The Iranian team are the defending champions as they won the title of the FIVB Volleyball Men's U21 World Championship in 2019 for the first time after defeating Italy in the final.

