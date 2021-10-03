Iran finish work at 2021 FIVB U21 World C’ship in 9th place

The 2021 FIVB Men's U21 World Championship continued in Italy and Bulgaria ended on Sunday with the national Iranian U21 volleyball team finishing work in 9th place.

The defending champions Iran defeated Canada 3-1. The first, second and fourth sets of the game ended with scores of 25 to 17, 25 to 21 and 25 to 15 in favor of Iran while Canada won the third set only 25 to 27.

Mehdi Jelveh from Iran became the top scorer at the end of the match today.

In this round of the competitions, Iran displayed a poor performance as compared to winning the title of FIVB U21 World Championships in 2019.

