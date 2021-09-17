Iran emphasizes expansion of all-out ties with Russia

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 21st Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe, capital of Tajikistan, Amir-Abdollahian expressed readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop friendly and amicable ties with Russia.

The Iranian top diplomat further referred to the current situation in Afghanistan, which is a repercussion of irresponsible and scandalous withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan, noting that the US administration should be held accountable for the existing condition in Afghanistan.

Lavrov, for his part, congratulated his counterpart for his appointment as the minister of foreign affairs of Iran, inviting the newly-appointed minister to visit Moscow and continue bilateral consultations.

Representatives of four neighboring states of Afghanistan (Russia, China, Pakistan, and Iran) held some meetings in recent days. The four states are trying to exert their positive influence to help Afghanistan find a proper way to establish an inclusive government and consolidate security andu stability in the war-torn country.

Foreign ministers of these four states, who are present in the SCO summit, discussed the issue of Afghanistan on the sidelines of the event.

