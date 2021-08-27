Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan over phone

During the phone talk held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thu., the two sides exchanged their views on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, the continuation of consultations on regional and international issues especially latest developments in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wed. congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his winning of vote of confidence from the Iranian lawmakers to become Iranian Foreign Minister.

