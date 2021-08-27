  1. Politics
Aug 27, 2021, 10:00 AM

Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan over phone

Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Afghanistan over phone

TEHRAN, Aug. 27 (MNA) – Iranian and Russian foreign ministers held a telephone conversation on Thu. to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in Afghanistan.

During the phone talk held between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Thu., the two sides exchanged their views on the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields, the continuation of consultations on regional and international issues especially latest developments in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wed. congratulated Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on his winning of vote of confidence from the Iranian lawmakers to become Iranian Foreign Minister.

MA/5290097

News Code 177853
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177853/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News