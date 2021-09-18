Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran’s permanent membership document approved in SCO

Iranian Foreign Minister on Fri. announced that document of permanent membership of Islamic Republic of Iran in Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Dushanbe was approved by leaders of SCO member states.

Pres. Raeisi in SCO Summit: SCO can turn into driving force for global multilateralism

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) can turn into a driving force for the global unilateralism.

Iran emphasizes expansion of all-out tie with Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met and held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday on Fri. and stressed the need for all-out relations between Moscow and Tehran.

FM spox:

Islands of Abu Musa, Greater, Lesser Tunbs belong to Iran

Reacting to 149th statement of foreign ministers of Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman stressed that islands of Abu Musa, Greater and Lesser Tunbs definitely belong to Iran.

Iran to back formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran will support formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all political and ethnic groups.

Iran, Kazakhstan enjoy high potential to expand economic ties

Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that Islamic Republic of Iran and Kazakhstan have great potentials and capacities for expanding strategic economic relations.

Iran advance to Asian Volleyball Championship semis

Iran eased past Chinese Taipei in straight sets (25–10, 25–23, 25–11) to book a place in the semifinals of the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship on Friday.

Iran, Russia, Pakistan reach good agreement on Afghanistan



Referring to the quadrilateral meeting between Iran, Russia, China and Pakistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that good agreements were made and a statement will be issued in a few hours.

Iran, Pakistan discuss latest developments in Afghanistan

Foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan reviewed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

