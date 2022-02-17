Saudi-led coalition spy drone shot down over Yemen’s Hajjah

Yemeni army and popular committees shoot down a spy drone belonging to the Saudi-led coalition during an operation in Hajjah province on Thursday.

According to Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the spy drone, which was of CH-4 type, had been performing hostile actions.

This came as Yemeni Spokesman for Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree had recently said that the claim of the Saudi-Emirati-American coalition that the Yemeni armed forces are using civilian centers for military purposes is untrue and a mere justification for targeting civilian facilities and centers.

"We emphasize that attack of Saudi aggressor coalition on civilian centers and facilities in Yemen will not achieve goals of enemies in defeating the will of Yemeni people and these attacks will not go unanswered and unpunished,” Yahya Saree added.

Saudi Arabia launched the devastating military aggression against its southern neighbor in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states and with arms and logistics support from the US and several Western states.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in Yemen.

