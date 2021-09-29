Iran blasts baseless remarks of Zionist regime rep. in UN HRC

In response to the baseless accusations raised by the Zionist regime’s representative, Iran’s envoy to the United Nations said the fact that an inherently evil entity and a symbol of occupation, terrorism and aggression dares to abuse the position of the Human Rights Council for spreading lies and hatred is a clear-cut example of the normalization of evil and wicked deeds.

For more than seven decades, Palestinian people have witnessed the continuation of atrocities and brutalities including repeated killings, ethnic cleansing, systematic torture, arbitrary killings and detentions, etc., he said and called these brutal actions of the Zionist regime, in accordance with international law including ‘1973 United Nations International Convention on the Suppression and Punishment Crime of Apartheid’ and ‘International Crimes Tribunal Act 1973’, as a clear example of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.

He said that only an apartheid racist system can brutally deal with innocent children, detain and imprison them.

The only crime of these innocent children is to use their little hands for throwing stones at the ruthless monster of occupation and aggression, Iran’s UN representative continued.

