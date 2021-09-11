Palestinians shoot down Israeli drone

The Israeli drone crashed in the village of Nabi Salih, west of Ramallah, Palestine al-Youm reported.

The Zionist military forces attacked the village of Nabi Salih after the drone crashed.

The Zionist regime has used all its facilities from UAVs and a large number of its military and security forces to arrest six escaped prisoners from Gilboa prison.

On Friday, the Israeli regime claimed it arrested two of the escapees.

Hours ago, the Zionist media also claimed the arrest of two others of the six Palestinian prisoners who had escaped from the high-security prison last week.

Five individuals are believed to be members of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine and the other one belongs to the Fath movement (Palestinian National Liberation Movement), the Zionist media claimed.

