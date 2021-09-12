  1. Politics
Sep 12, 2021, 4:00 PM

Iraqi PMU launches operation against ISIL in Babil province

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – The Iraqi PMU or the Hashd al-Shaabi forces launched an operation in the Jurf al-Nasr area in the north of Babil Province in Iraq to clear the area of ISIL terrorists.

According to Iraqi Al-Furat news website, the Hashd-Al-Shaabi Operations Command in Iraq said in a statement on Sunday the launch of a large-scale operation in the Jurf al-Nasr area in the north of Babil province.

The Hashd Al-Shaabi said that their forces will conduct the operation on three different fronts.

According to the statement, the operation is aimed at securing the roads for Arbaeen pilgrims during their procession ahead of Arbaeen.

During the operation, the dense gardens and woods in Jurf al-Nasr where the ISIL terrorists are nesting will be cleared, the statement added.

