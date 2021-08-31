  1. World
Iraq launches military operation to secure borders with Syria

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The Iraqi army launched a military operation on Tuesday to secure the country's borders with Syria.

The operation, code-named "Revenge of the Martyrs", aims to secure the border area between Iraq and Syria, commander of the Iraqi Border Guards, Hamid al-Husseini, said in statements carried by the official Iraqi News Agency, according to Anadolu Agency.

He said military forces, border guards and Hashd Shaabi are taking part in the operation.

Iraq shares 1,000-kilometer borders with Syria with ISIL having an active presence there. In recent months, ISIL terrorists have escalated their attacks, especially in the area between Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over ISIL by reclaiming all territories the terrorist group controlled since the summer of 2014 which was estimated to be about a third of the country’s territory.

The group, however, still maintains sleeper cells in some areas in Iraq and occasionally launches sporadic attacks.

