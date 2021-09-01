Iraqi army launches two operations against ISIL in Diyala

Sources affiliated with Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also know Hashd al-Sha’abi, announced the start of two extensive and large-scale operations in northeastern and northern Diyala province in Iraq, Al-Maloumah reported.

One of commanders of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) Ahmad al-Azzawi said that Iraqi forces launched two operations against ISIL remnants from three directions as the same time.

These two military operations were carried out in Al-Makhisa areas, at 30 km northeast of Baquba and Shervan at 45 km northeast of Baquba, he added.

He went on to say that these two operations were done with the aim of pursuing more than 10 targets at the same time and in line with the strategy of securing different areas of Diyala province, repelling threat of terrorist activities and also preventing the outbreak of any security penetration concurrent with the upcoming parliamentary elections in Iraq.

