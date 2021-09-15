Iraq’s PMU forces thwart ISIL plan to attack Arbaeen pilgrims

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi forces succeeded in foiling a plan orchestrated by ISIL Takfiri terrorists in southern Baghdad to attack pilgrims for Arbaeen rituals, National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) reported.

Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi Organization in a statement announced that Popular Mobilization Unit’s forces managed to thwart the terrorists' plan to target Arbaeen pilgrims in southern Baghdad by launching a precise and large-scale security operation.

During the operation, commander and executor of ISIL terrorist plans in southern Baghdad and head of terrorist units in Iraq’s Al-Latifiya district were arrested.

According to the report, ISIL terrorists also planned to blast power towers in south of Baghdad.

The attacks by ISIL terrorist group have increased since the US forces intensified pressure on the Resistance forces in Iraq and bombed Hashd al-Sha’abi positions in recent months.

