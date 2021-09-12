Iran navy ready to do operations at any point in oceans

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the welcoming ceremony of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army on Sun.

"By successful execution of its mission, the 75th Naval Fleet of Army achieved all the predetermined goals," he said.

"One of our most important goals was to prove to global arrogance that even roaring waters could not stand in our way," the commander noted, "We are able to carry out our missions in even in stormy ocean environments and thousands of kilometers from our homeland."

The welcoming ceremony of the 75th Naval Fleet of Army was held in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Army's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani.

HJ/5303006