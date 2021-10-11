  1. Politics
Oct 11, 2021, 2:15 PM

Navy Force ready to defend Iran’s maritime border: Cmdr.

Navy Force ready to defend Iran’s maritime border: Cmdr.

TEHRAN, Oct. 11 (MNA) – Iran’s Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said that the Navy Force of Iran is ready to respond harshly to any enemies’ threat and defend the maritime borders of the country with all its might and power.

Speaking among staff and personnel of Bushehr Maritime Base on Monday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani pointed to the self-sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base and said that sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base is immortal and remains in the all-time history of Islamic Iran.

Thanks to the extreme power of Iran’s navy in the international arena, the enemy does not dare attack Iran’s maritime borders, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani emphasized.

Referring to the braveries and self-sacrifices of combatants during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he said that those brave youths stood and resisted against enemies which had been armed to teeth.

MA/5324898

News Code 179592
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/179592/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News