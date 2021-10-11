Navy Force ready to defend Iran’s maritime border: Cmdr.

Speaking among staff and personnel of Bushehr Maritime Base on Monday, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani pointed to the self-sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base and said that sacrifice of martyrs of Bushehr Maritime Base is immortal and remains in the all-time history of Islamic Iran.

Thanks to the extreme power of Iran’s navy in the international arena, the enemy does not dare attack Iran’s maritime borders, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani emphasized.

Referring to the braveries and self-sacrifices of combatants during the eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988), he said that those brave youths stood and resisted against enemies which had been armed to teeth.

MA/5324898