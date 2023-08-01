Russia Navy cmdr. praises Iran Navy 360-Degree mission

Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov made the remarks in a meeting with Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, the commander of the navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran army in St. Petersburg.

"I am still impressed by this brave mission that was performed based on Iran's domestic capabilities," he noted.

The meeting was held in the presence of Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali and Captain Reza Khosravi Moghadam, military attache at the Iranian Embassy in Moscow.

The two sides had a detailed discussion about various issues and topics.

The flotilla, comprised of a domestically-manufactured Dena destroyer and Makran forward base ship, set sail from Iran’s southern port of Bandar Abbas on September 20, 2022, in a voyage around the world. Dena and Makran together weigh more than 122,000 tons. They sailed around the world, passing through important ports, seas, and oceans. They ultimately returned home on Saturday and were welcomed by Iran’s military and civilian officials.

The Iranian flotilla broke the record for the distance an Iranian flotilla has sailed in international waters.

SD/IRNA85186795