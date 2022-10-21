  1. Politics
Navy cmdr. confirms seizure of 2 US unmanned vessels

TEHRAN, Oct. 21 (MNA) – The Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani confirmed the seizure of 2 American unmanned vessels by Naval Forces of the Iran Army whose mission is to protect international waters.

A welcoming ceremony was held for the 84th Naval Fleet at the end of their mission to international waters.

With its powerful presence in the depths of the oceans, especially in the Red Sea, the 84th Fleet of Naval Forces of the Iran Army managed to carry out escort operations and establish maritime security at the highest possible level, the Chief Commander of Iran’s Army Navy Force Rear Admiral Shahram Irani said.

Where maritime safety was threatened by the unjustified forces in the region, Iran's Army Naval Forces were able to seize 2 American unmanned vessels.

The US should know it must comply with international laws if it is shipping somewhere, Admiral Irani said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its powerful presence in the region, will deal decisively with any move that endangers the security and safety of shipping, he stressed.

Earlier on September 2, American officials had announced that Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea.

