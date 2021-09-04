Iran Army Navy wins title of 6th round of Sea Cup

The sixth round of the Sea Cup competitions started with the participation of 400 athletes from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan and the Azerbaijan Republic on August 24 in Anzali Port, north of Iran.

During the competitions, athletes competed in six areas of flood control, injury control, survival at sea and marine rescue, buoyant control at sea, shooting at false targets at sea, shooting at air targets, and shooting at floating mines.

At the end of these competitions, the Navy team of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran won the title of the 6th round of the Sea Cup.

The Russian Navy team took second place, and the teams of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan jointly ranked third.

At the closing ceremony of the competition, Coordinating Deputy of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Army Forces Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said that this year, the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran hosted three 'Deep-diving' competitions in Konarak, the 'Sea Cup' in the Northern Fleet and the 'Lord of Weapons' in Isfahan, which won first place in all three competitions.

"The Caspian Sea is of great geopolitical and geostrategic importance and is a sea of peace and friendship," he added.

Emphasizing that all Caspian littoral states must work together to establish security in the Caspian Sea, Sayyari said, "The mission of the navy of all the Caspian littoral states is to establish and maintain peace and friendship in this sea, and we will not allow the presence of others in the Caspian Sea in any way."

Stating that in order to benefit from the resources of the Caspian Sea, all Caspian littoral states must maintain interaction, cooperation and friendship as always, he added, "The Navy, like the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is influential in the development of maritime and political diplomacy; and participating in these competitions is to achieve this goal and a step towards the promotion of defense and military diplomacy in the Caspian Sea."

