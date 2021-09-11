Ahmad Vahidi appointed as head of country's Security Council

Iranian president and head of the Supreme National Security Council Ebrahim Raeisi appointed Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Minister of Interior as the Chairman of the country's Security Council.

"In order to properly perform the duties and missions of the country's Security Council, I hereby appoint His Excellency as the chairman of the country's Security Council with full authority", the Iranian president said.

It is hoped that the Council, as a powerful arm of the Supreme National Security Council, utilizes all the capacities to take effective steps to maintain and improve security in the country, he added.

RHM5301967