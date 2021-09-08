  1. Politics
Sep 8, 2021, 7:12 PM

Leader appoints Ahmad Vahidi as armed forces dep. cmdr.

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed the Interior Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in Law Enforcement Affairs.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is the commander-in-chief of all armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, appointed on Wednesday the newly-appointed Interior Minister Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces for Law Enforcement Affairs.

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi previously served as Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics of Iran between 2009–2013 during Ahmadinejad's Presidency. 

Kamal Iranidoost
