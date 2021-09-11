Several Turkish forces killed, wounded in bomb blast in Idlib

News sources reported on Saturday morning that a bomb had exploded on a Turkish patrol route in northwestern Syria.

According to the news website of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the blast took place on a road north of Idlib, killing or wounding six Turkish military forces.

The Observatory further reported that ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene and transported the wounded or possible deads to the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing.

As the troops moved to the Turkish border, a Turkish helicopter landed near the Syrian border to transport the wounded to hospitals inside Turkey.

However, the Halab Today news website quoted its correspondent as saying that three Turkish forces were killed and several others were wounded in the blast.

But so far, the Turkish Ministry of Defense has not reacted to the news yet.

ZZ/FNA14000620000212