Zionist forces brutally raid Palestinian areas in West Bank

Palestinian news sources reported late Sunday that sirens sounded in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

According to reports, a shooting operation was reported in one of the Zionist settlements in the east of Bethlehem on the West Bank.

Some media outlets reported that the sirens sounded as a Palestinian managed to infiltrate a Zionist settlement.

Zionist media also reported that Israeli forces fired at the Palestinian man.

Meanwhile, Palestinian news sources reported on Sunday evening that the Palestinian youth launched a martyrdom-seeking operation in Bab al-'Amoud area, one of the gates of the old city of Al-Quds.

According to Sama News Agency, a Zionist force was wounded during the operation, which was carried out with a knife.

