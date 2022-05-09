  1. World
Zionist forces brutally raid Palestinian areas in West Bank

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – A fierce clash broke out between Palestinian civilians and the Zionist forces on Monday morning after Zionists brutally attacked areas in the West Bank and detained a number of Palestinians.

Palestinian news sources reported late Sunday that sirens sounded in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

According to reports, a shooting operation was reported in one of the Zionist settlements in the east of Bethlehem on the West Bank.

Some media outlets reported that the sirens sounded as a Palestinian managed to infiltrate a Zionist settlement.

Zionist media also reported that Israeli forces fired at the Palestinian man.

Meanwhile, Palestinian news sources reported on Sunday evening that the Palestinian youth launched a martyrdom-seeking operation in Bab al-'Amoud area, one of the gates of the old city of Al-Quds.

According to Sama News Agency, a Zionist force was wounded during the operation, which was carried out with a knife.

