Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 11

Arman-e Melli:

Ceasefire in Panjshir

Ebtekar;

War crimes in Afghanistan example of fratricide

Etemad:

War crimes in Afghanistan should not go unpunished

Etela'at:

Afghanistan witnessing a crisis

Iran FM calls on JCPOA parties to take realistic approch

Iran:

Iran FM hold talks with UN chief, Qatari, Emirati, Russian counterparts

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran express concern over terrorism in Afghanistan

Iran envoy to UN: War crimes in Afghanistan example of fratricide

Shargh:

Pakistan winner of Afghanistan battle

IRGC attack terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan

RHM/