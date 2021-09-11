  1. Politics
Sep 11, 2021, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 11

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, September 11.

Arman-e Melli:

Ceasefire in Panjshir

Ebtekar;

War crimes in Afghanistan example of fratricide

Etemad:

War crimes in Afghanistan should not go unpunished

Etela'at:

Afghanistan witnessing a crisis

Iran FM calls on JCPOA parties to take realistic approch

Iran:

Iran FM hold talks with UN chief, Qatari, Emirati, Russian counterparts

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Iran express concern over terrorism in Afghanistan

Iran envoy to UN: War crimes in Afghanistan example of fratricide

Shargh:

Pakistan winner of Afghanistan battle

IRGC attack terrorists in Iraqi Kurdistan

