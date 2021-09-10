COVID-19 claims other 445 lives in past 24 hours in Iran

In a statement on Friday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the death toll from the novel coronavirus in Iran at 113,380, saying the disease has taken the lives of 445 patients over the past 24 hours.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has exceeded 5,258,913 following the detection of 21,114 new cases since Thursday, the ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, 4,509,905 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 7,418 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, it added.

So far more than 30 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran, the ministry noted.

ZZ/5301102