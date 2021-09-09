Africa COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000

The 54 countries of the region may not have suffered as badly as other parts of the world -- at least according to the officially recorded figures. They seem to have avoided the catastrophic scenarios some feared at the start of the pandemic, African News reported.

But Africa, home to more than 1.3 billion people, has still recorded a total of 200,254 deaths since the virus emerged in China in December 2019.

The worldwide total stands at more than 4.57 million.

After several deadly months, including some 27,000 deaths in July and 26,000 in August, the pandemic appears to be easing on the continent, with current daily figures of 617 compared to as many as 990 in late July, a record for the region.

The figures are based on tolls communicated daily day by health authorities in each country or by the UN's World Health Organization (WHO) and include the countries of North Africa.

The WHO has said that if excess deaths directly or indirectly linked to coronavirus are taken into account, the real toll could be two or three times higher.

The total number of infections is also likely to be an underestimate, given insufficient testing capacity in Africa.

"It's probably a lot higher than that," said researcher Glenda Davidson of the South Africa's Cape Peninsula University of Technology. "Testing resources are very low on the continent."

Death registration processes were often delayed and inaccurate, she added.

ZZ/PR