Iran warns of any unconstructive action by IAEA

Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on late Thursday wrote, "@iaeaorg cannot disassociate itself from the destiny of the JCPOA.

"Any counterproductive action disrupts the negotiation process," he added, saying, "Of course, I hope that wisdom prevails in the BoG next week: cooperation for cooperation, goodwill for goodwill and action for action."

Stating that "depoliticization, impartiality, independence and professionalism are essential for the credibility of @iaeaorg and MSs’ trust in its work," he added, "The Agency should plan for increasing cooperation and interaction with its MS’s rather to incept mistrust."

Earlier, Gharibabadi also advised the Agency to maintain its independence, impartiality and professionalism, stating that no one can demand a halt to Iran’s nuclear activities.

In reaction to the publication of JCPOA and safeguards’ report of the IAEA, Gharibabadi said that all of Iran's nuclear activities, including enrichment of uranium at various levels and uranium metal production, are carried out within the framework of Iran's nuclear rights under Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and are fully in line with Iran's safeguards obligations.

Next week's meeting of the Board of Governors on Iran comes as Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), claimed on Tuesday that the IAEA's activities in Iran have been severely undermined.

