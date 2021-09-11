  1. Politics
Gharibabadi confirms IAEA chief visit to Iran on Sunday

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iran's envoy to the IAEA confirmed earlier reports that UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi will travel to Iran on Sunday to meet the newly appointed head of the Iranian atomic agency Mohammad Eslami.

Iran’s ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi wrote in a tweet: "@rafaelmgrossi will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran) tomorrow".

Gharibabadi told the Iranian state TV on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic of Iran is the most transparent country in implementing its own nuclear commitments and receives the most inspections visits from the IAEA.

His Wednesday remarks came in a reaction to a recent report by the IAEA on the Iranian nuclear program in which the watchdog claimed that Iran has seriously limited the IAEA inspections of its nuclear sites. This is while Iran has suspended the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol in accordance with the piece of the legislation by the Iranian parliament which was approved in reaction to lack of action and indifference on the part of the other parties to the JCPOA to the US violations of the deal.

Moreover, prior to Wednesday on Tuesday, the Iranian IAEA envoy advised the nuclear watchdog to maintain its independence, impartiality and professionalism, adding that no one can demand a halt to Iran’s nuclear activities.

