Authority message of Iran navy's presence in Russian parade

Describing the achievements of the historical presence of Iran's navy in the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Finland, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said, "The main message of this honorable presence was to show authority, ability and self-reliance."

He pointed to the important decision of the Navy for navigation in the Atlantic Ocean, saying, "The decision dates back to about seven years ago when the navy received a plan from the Leader to develop the navy."

Khanzadi also referred to the Iranian Leader's remarks about the importance of the Atlantic Ocean region for Iran [The Atlantic Ocean region is an important region for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and if one day we can navigate in this ocean, it will be very important for our country].

"Demonstrating the capabilities and capacities that have grown in the light of the Islamic Revolution is an important part of this strategy," the commander noted. "This presence was important and valuable for Iran because the presence of Iranian ships in the Gulf of Finland and the North Sea is a historic event and this success means opening the gates of these regions to the fleet of Iran."

"Such a powerful and long-term presence means that the navy of a country like Iran has the capacity to support its forces in remote areas for long periods of time," Khanzadi said.

For the first time in the history of Iran, an all-Iranian ship has docked in the port of St. Petersburg, the commander said, adding that out of about 20 countries participating in the Russian Navy parade, only three countries sent warships to the ceremony and Iran was one of the three countries that sent its locally manufactured 'Sahand' destroyer to the parade.

Heading a delegation, Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi traveled to Russia's St. Petersburg on Saturday morning to take part in the Russian Navy Day parade on the occasion of Russian Navy Day at the official invitation of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu.

The Iranian destroyer 'Sahand' along with the Makran support ship arrived in St. Petersburg to take part in the Russian event on Saturday morning.

