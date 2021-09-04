Leader condoles demise of Maj. Gen. Firouzabadi

In a message, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei offered condolences on the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, the Leader's top military adviser.

South African FM calls for promoting coop. with Tehran

Addressing the Iranian Foreign Minister in a message, the South African Foreign Minister called for boosting relations between the two countries and promoting bilateral, regional, and international cooperation.

IAEA's Grossi seeking to meet Iran new nuclear chief: report

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is seeking a meeting with Iran’s new nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami, prior to the Vienna conference, some sources reported.

Tehran not allow anyone to interfere oil shipment to Lebanon

Iranian Ambassador to Beirut stressed that Tehran will not allow anyone in the region and the world to prevent Iran from selling fuel to the Lebanese nation.

On Thursday evening, the Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad-Jalal Firouznia told Almanar that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not allow the US's policies such as starving and sanctioning people be implemented.

Raeisi, Ghalibaf condole demise of Maj. Gen. Firouzabadi

In separate messages, the Iranian President and Parliament Speaker offered condolences on the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, the Leader's top military adviser.

Major General Hassan Firouzabadi was a committed and sincere Basij commander who devoted life to protect and defend the values and ideals of the Revolution and the Islamic Republic, the Iranian President said in a message to offer condolences on the demise of Major General Hassan Firouzabadi, the Leader's top military adviser.

Iran COVID-19 update: 27,621 news cases, 561 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,621 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 561 people have lost their lives since Thursday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,061 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country is standing at 5,083,133

FM receives congratulatory calls from Germany, Austria, Serbia

Iranian Foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdullahian received congratulatory calls from the foreign ministers of Germany, Austria, and Serbia.

Vienna Talks must secure Iranians' rights, interests

Referring to congratulatory calls from German, French, and Austrian FMs, the Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated that Vienna Talks must secure the rights and interests of the Iranian nation.

"Received congratulatory calls from German, French & Austrian FMs", the Iranian Foreign Minister wrote in his Twitter account.

Amiri wins Iran’s 10th gold at Paralympics 2020

On Friday, Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games, creating a record in this field.

Iranian Javelin thrower Hamed Amiri won Iran’s 10th gold medal in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

His gold was Iran’s 10th gold in the 2020 Paralympic Games.

ZZ/