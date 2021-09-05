Iran not evading talks for reviving JCPOA: Raeisi

Stating that negotiation is always a tool of diplomacy, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran does not escape from talk, rather, it believes that negotiation should bear positive fruit to secure interests of country.

If negotiations on Iran’s nuclear standoff are done under pressure, positive results will not be obtained since nuclear talks under pressure have not been produced positive results in previous, President Raeisi said.

He made the remarks on Saturday in his first televised TV interview and stated that Iran is seeking to lift sanctions imposed against the country and interests of Iranian nation should be secured in these talks.

He then pointed to recent events in Afghanistan and stated that Afghanistan has suffered a great loss in a way that people of this country have been oppressed for years.

Leader offers condolences on demise of senior Iraqi cleric

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei offered his condolences over the demise of Iraq Shia cleric Ayatollah Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim on Saturday.

Ismail Haniyeh congratulates Iran new FM Amir-Abdollahian

Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas political bureau made a phone call to Hossein Amir-Abodllahian on Saturday to congratulate his appointment as the new Iran foreign minister.

Besides congratulating Amir_abdollahian on his appointment to the head of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Haniyeh praised the stances of the Islamic Republic of Iran in support of the Palestinian people and the resistance.

Iran sitting volleyball wins Paralympics title for 7th time

The national Iranian sitting volleyball team defeated the team of Russia in the final of the 2020 Paralympics on Saturday.

The national Iranian sitting volleyball team faced Russia in the final match of the 2020 Paralympics on Saturday and beat their rival 3-1.

This was the seventh title that Iran has won in the Paralympic Games.

Hajizadeh:

IRGC to coop. with MoD to enhance missile power

Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh said that the IRGC Aerospace Force will expand its cooperation with the Ministry of Defense to enhance the IRGC's missile power.

"Iranian Defense Ministry can play an effective and decisive role in enhancing the defense capabilities of the IRGC Aerospace Force," said Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh, the IRGC Aerospace Force Commander in his meeting with Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani on Saturday.

Khatibzadeh:

US has no choice but to quit sanctions addiction, respect Iran

In response to the US recent sanctions on four Iranians, a Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Washington has no choice but to quit its addiction to sanctions and use respectful words and behaviour for Iran.

"Unfortunately, current US officials are following in the defeated footsteps of the previous administration," said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday in response to the US Treasury Department's action of including four Iranian citizens in the US sanctions list due to imaginary charges.

Iran FM condoles demise of Ayatollah Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim

Iranian athletes finish work at Paralympics with 24 medals

The Iranian athletes finished their work at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics with 24 medals and in 12th place on the table of medals.

Also, Parataekwondoka Asghar Azizi Aghdam won a gold medal on Saturday, while Sajjad Mohammadian won a silver medal in shot put contests.

IRICA:

Iran imports 40mn doses of COVID-19 vaccines since outbreak

Technical Deputy President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) said that Iran imported more than 40 million doses of coronavirus vaccine since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Over 40 million doses of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccines have so far been imported into the country, Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi said on Saturday.

He further noted that a few million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be imported into the country tonight on Sat. while two other million doses of the coronavirus vaccines will also be imported into the country tomorrow Sept. 05.

'Patio' goes to 2 intl. film festivals in Argentina, India

Iranian film ‘Patio’ by Maryam Bahrololoomi will be screened at two international film festivals in Argentina and India.

Directed by Maryam Bahrololoomi, 'Patio' has been selected to compete at the 4th Parana International Film Festival (PIFF) in Argentina.

PIFF 4th Edition will take place in Paraná from September 3rd to September 10th 2021. Online PIFF 2021 will take place from August 17th to September 3rd on the festival's youtube channel. Both are different competitions. Films between 4 and 120 minutes length.

Raeisi offers condolences on demise of Ayt. Saeed al-Hakim

The Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raeisi offered his condolences over the demise of Iraq Shia cleric Ayatollah Muhammad-Saeed al-Hakim on Saturday.

Azizi adds another gold to Iran tally at Tokyo paraolympics

Parataekwondoka Asghar Azizi Aghdam won a gold medal at Tokyo Paraolympics to increase the number of the gold medals won by Iranian para-athletes so far to 12.

Asghar Azizi Aghdam from Iran collected a gold medal for his country at +75kg category in the parataekwondo contests at the Tokyo Paralympics on Saturday.

2020 Paralympics:

Javelin thrower Beit Sayah wins silver for Iran

Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah seized a silver medal in javelin throw of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

He finished runner-up with a throw of 43.35m.

China’s Sun claimed the gold medal with 47.13m and the bronze went to Iraq’s Nukhailawi with 41.39m.

'The Badger' to go on screen at 18th Salento Intl. Film Fest

Directed by Kazem Molaie, the Iranian film 'The Badger' has made it to the 18th Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

'The Badger' will be screened in the competition section of the 18th Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

' The Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

'Eghtedar' naval drill held in Persian Gulf

The fifth Eghtedar (Authority) Naval Drill was held on Saturday with a parade of IRGC naval vessels in the waters of the Persian Gulf near the coast of Delvar.

Enemies spare no efforts to put pressure on Iran: Salami

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that the enemies did spare no efforts to put pressure on the Islamic Revolution and the Iranian nation.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks in his meeting with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani on Saturday.

