Leader offers condolences on senior Lebanese cleric's demise

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei sent a message to Hassan Nasrallah to offer condolences on the demise of the head of Supreme Islamic Shia Council of Lebanon Ayatollah Sheikh Abdol-Amir Qabalan.

Iran pursues balanced, active, dynamic, smart foreign policy

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian detailed on Monday the foreign policy pursued by the new administration in Iran with regard to nuclear talks, Europe, neighbors as well as the Middle East security.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian hosted a meeting with the foreign ambassadors and the heads of the foreign missions in the country in Tehran in the Foreign Ministry's Institute for Political and International Studies on Monday during which he detailed the foreign policy of the new Iranian administration under President Ebrahim Raeisi.

Ejei blasts anti-Iran claims on HR violations as disgraceful

Head of Iran Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i has lambasted the Western countries for their allegations against Iran regarding human rights violations.

The Judiciary head made the remarks in the Monday morning session of the High Judicial Council of the Judiciary.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i dismissed the human rights accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran leveled by some western states as disgraceful while they themselves show no respect for human rights.

IRGC warns Iraqi Kurdistan over presence of terrorists

Referring to the use of the northern part of Iraq by terrorist groups to create insecurity in the border areas, the Commander of IRGC Ground Force said that the necessary response will be given to the terrorists.

The Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region should not allow terrorists to roam and set up headquarters in this land to threaten and create insecurity against Iran, he stressed. "We consider any negligence in this regard to be contrary to good neighborliness and good relations between the two countries."

Iran COVID-19 update: 27,579 news cases, 583 deaths

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 27,579 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country and 583 people have lost their lives since Monday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,973 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Political use of IAEA to lead to Iran's different response

Stating that neither JCPOA side should move in a direction that will affect the negotiations in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said that the political use of the IAEA technical platform will lead to a different response from Iran.

ZZ/