FM Amir-Abdollahian holds meeting with energy minister

The joint meeting of Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Ali Akbar Mehrabian, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy, as Chairman of the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Commission, as well as other relevant government agencies and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, was held on Tuesday morning at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran.

In this meeting, the latest developments in the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and its northern neighbors and ways to develop cooperation were discussed.

The meeting also examined the proposals of the relevant institutions regarding the participation of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raeisi in the Shanghai summit and the bilateral visit to Tajikistan.

