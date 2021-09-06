IRGC intelligence chief meets with intelligence minister

In the meeting, Hossein Taeb, the head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-IO), congratulated the appointment of Hujjat al-Islam Esmaeil Khatib to the post of the Iranian Intelligence Minister and stressed the need for deepened and broadened cooperation between the ministry and the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

Khatib, for his part, said that the two bodies were born after the Islamic Revolution, stressing that "Certainly, they will work together to increase national power and security through cooperation, coordination, synergy and unified policies under the command of the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces."

KI/5298326