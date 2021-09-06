  1. Politics
IRGC intelligence chief meets with intelligence minister

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The head of the IRGC Intelligence Organization Hossein Taeb held a meeting with the newly appointed Intelligence Minister Hujjat al-Islam Esmaeil Khatib on Monday to stress bilateral cooperation.

In the meeting, Hossein Taeb, the head of the Intelligence Organization of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-IO), congratulated the appointment of Hujjat al-Islam Esmaeil Khatib to the post of the Iranian Intelligence Minister and stressed the need for deepened and broadened cooperation between the ministry and the IRGC Intelligence Organization. 

Khatib, for his part, said that the two bodies were born after the Islamic Revolution, stressing that "Certainly, they will work together to increase national power and security through cooperation, coordination, synergy and unified policies under the command of the Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces."

