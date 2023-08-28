Iraqi government committed to disarm armed terrorist groups

Addressing his weekly presser, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani spoke about the recent agreement between Tehran and Baghdad regarding the armed terrorist groups.

According to the agreement, the Iraqi government has committed to disarm the armed terrorist groups in Iraq by September 19, he said.

He went on to say that the relations between Iran and Iraq are completely friendly and based on good neighborliness.

Kan'ani further added that however, the issue of the presence of terrorist forces in the Kurdistan Region is a black point in bilateral relations.

"We hope that this black spot will be removed," he said, adding that security is important for Iran.

Removal of oppressive sanctions a priority for Iran

In response to a question about the actions of the Qatari government to negotiate the lifting of sanctions, he said that the Iranian government has two approaches regarding the issue of lifting the oppressive sanctions.

Holding direct negotiations for the return of all parties to the deal and neutralizing the oppressive sanctions are the approaches, according to him.

"Removing the oppressive sanctions is a priority for Iran, and we will pursue the neutralization of the sanctions," he stressed.

Iran-Russia cooperation has nothing to do with any party

The issue of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the framework of bilateral relations and common interests based on international laws has been ongoing for the past years, Kan'ani also said.

Reacting to the accusations of the Western countries regarding the alleged sending of drones to Russia in war, he said, "Iran's cooperation with Russia had existed before the start of the war in Ukraine and will continue within the framework of bilateral relations and is not against a third party and is not related to any party."



