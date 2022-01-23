3 Iranian short films, animation to vie at American filmfest.

The Iranian short films "Aparat" written and directed by Hassan Najmabadi, "Mask" by Saba Ghasemi, and Ziba Arjang's short animation “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” entered the competition section of the 16th Los Angeles International Children's Festival.

The 16th annual LAICFF will take place from April 1 to May 31 in Los Angeles.

Each year, it presents around 100 short films from around the world—animation, live-action, and documentary films—at different venues and organized for different age groups.

The festival has a history of showcasing talent and moving careers forward, with more than 35 of its animators and filmmakers going on to work for major studios, and more than 25 becoming part of Oscar-winning teams.

