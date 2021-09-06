'Gabriel' to take part in Torino Cinefest in Italy

Directed by Yousef Kargar, ‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

It has snatched the Best Short Film award at the 11th edition of the Karama Human Rights Film Festival in Jordan. The short piece has also been screened at the 14th Beirut Shorts International Film Festival in Lebanon. It also took part in the 24th Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival in the US.

‘Gabriel’ was shown at the 2020 Ivy Film Festival in the US too.

